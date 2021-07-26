Home > Bollywood Anushka Sharma models for Athiya Shetty in chic denims and crop top in London Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Anushka Sharma models for Athiya Shetty in chic denims and crop top in London

Bollywood starlet Anushka Sharma took a day out of her schedule to walk around the streets of London with pal Athiya Shetty.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has shared a couple of pictures from her stay in Durham, United Kingdom, where she has been stationed since last month, accompanying her husband Virat Kohli.

The mother-of-one was joined by fellow cricketer KL Rahul's rumored girlfriend, Athiya, for a stroll. The Sultan actress was spotted donning a pair of ripped jeans with a white t-shirt as she turned model for Athiya over the weekend. "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way," captioned Anushka before giving photo credits to Athiya.





Flashing her charming smile in all the photos, the Band Baaja Baraat actress posed in a lush green park on a wooden bench and outside of a red door of old London building.

Anushka also paired her look with gold hoops and an expensive black cross-body bag. Donning the classic look, she kept her make-up minimal, light pink lip shade and slightly tousled side-parted locks.

Anushka was last seen in 2018 film Zero, while Athiya’s last film was Motichoor Chaknachoor, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.