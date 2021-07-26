Home > Bollywood Saif Ali Khan on giving Kareena Kapoor haircuts during lockdown: 'I think she would stab me' Eesha Iftikhar | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Saif Ali Khan is scared to touch his wife Kareena Kapoor’s hair.

During the quarantine lockdown, many famous celebrity couples gained clout by cutting each other’s hair because going to the salon was not an option anymore. But Saif and Kareena were not one of those couples.

In a recent interview on Feet Up With The Stars, Saif was asked if he trimmed Bebo’s hair, to which he joked that she might ‘stab’ him if he tried to go anywhere near her hair.

“I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t,” he said.

Saif also made fun of his own hair during the interview and said that most of his haircuts in the past have been horrible. During a segment, his old characters were being shown, to which he made a joke about himself and said: “I have had such bad haircuts in the past and none of them are here.”

Saif showed up a placard showing his look from Yeh Dillagi and said, “This is far nicer than it actually was. I am looking like an Amar Chitra Katha hero, whereas I looked like a nutjob in Yeh Dillagi.”