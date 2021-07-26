Home > Bollywood Kangana Ranaut mourns death of a fan: 'Come back again please' Eesha Iftikhar | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kangana Ranaut mourned the demise of her fan Dr. Deepa Sharma, who lost her life in a massive landslide in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Kangana took to her official IG handle to pay a tribute to her late fan and called the entire ordeal “beyond tragic.” The Queen actress remembers Deepa very well and how she contributed to making Kangana feel loved.

While sharing the news of her death, Kangana posted the late fan’s picture and wrote: “She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali .... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh God!!!”

“I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news and that too in Himachal landslide accident I feel terrible,” she added.

Kangana strongly urged the fans to avoid mountainous sides during this time of the year and warned them about climate change and natural disasters. She also offered deep condolences to Dr. Deepa’s friends and family and further wrote:

“My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come back again please.”