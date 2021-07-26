Home > Bollywood Rohit Saraf credits Priyanka Chopra for teaching how to navigate media questions Eesha Iftikhar | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Rohit Saraf revealed that global icon Priyanka Chopra helped him in tackling the repetitive questions from the media. He worked with PeeCee in The Sky Is Pink, and during the promotional tour, Saraf confessed that she made sure he doesn’t feel left out or get too overwhelmed by the media.

During a candid conversation with SpotboyE, Saraf remembered being asked the same questions again and again during the promotion of the movie. He admitted that it became taxing at a certain point but Priyanka came to his rescue and helped him navigate through those interviews.

"When you are talking about a project, you are talking to 30 people in a single day and those 30 people have more or less the same questions to ask and it gets very tiring,” he shared. “At that moment, PC stepped up and told me how it was done. Those things really meant to me as she didn’t need to do that. It wasn’t something she should have cared about but she did, and not because someone told her to but because she wanted to.”

“That really warmed my heart and the kind of respect I have for PC, I don’t think will ever fade," Saraf said.

Shonali Bose’s directorial The Sky Is Pink features Rohit Saraf as the son of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. The plot revolves around the life of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.