Aaliyah Kashyap reveals Khushi Kapoor and Muskaan encouraged her to date Shane Eesha Iftikhar | July 26, 2021

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap revealed that she met her current boyfriend Shane Gregoire through a dating app. However, it wasn’t an instant spark. Aaliyah shared that she was planning to “ghost” Shane but her best friends, Khushi Kapoor and Muskaan, pushed her to go with the flow.

Aaliyah marked her first anniversary with her boyfriend Shane last month. The two went for a romantic getaway to Karjat and the whole trip was documented by Aaliyah, who uploaded the final edit on her Youtube channel.

However, when Alliyah appeared on Zoom’s By Invite Only, she dished the details about howshe met Shane while trying to get over her fresh break-up. While elaborating upon that, Aaliyah shared that she was not even ready to give her phone number to anyone at that point and only joined the app for “fun.”

“I was planning to not be in a relationship for the longest time. And I had broken up with my ex and a month after we broke up, I joined a dating app just for fun. Cause I was like the best way to move on is to talk to other boys. So I joined the dating app to talk to guys, just talking,” she said.

Aaliyah shared that Shane asked her to FaceTime with him, which prompted her to seek advice from best friends. She continued:

“I messaged my two best friends Khushi and Muskaan that night and I was like, ‘I am going to ghost this guy. I don’t want to FaceTime and all, I don’t want to do these virtual dates and stuff, I just wanted to talk to boys.’”

Aaliyah revealed that her Khushi and Muskaan pushed her to go through with it and after that, the first video call turned into many video calls until both of them decided to make it official.