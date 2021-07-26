Home > Bollywood Alia Bhatt flaunts her effortless beauty in new selfie as she kick starts the week Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Alia Bhatt flaunts her effortless beauty in new selfie as she kick starts the week

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is not just a popular silver screen star, but she also enjoys a massive fan following on various social media platforms as well.

Being an avid social media user, the Highway diva, who is known for sharing her gorgeous pictures, has recently shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram that is breaking the internet.

Kickstarting the week, the Raazi star shared the picture, in which she can be seen donning a blue colored outfit and wearing a black colored sun hat. The selfie with the stunning background of the cloudy sky added more beauty to the picture.





Alia, 28, posted the selfie with a positive caption, as she wrote, “smile dream shine”. This beautiful picture received thousands of likes within minutes. Her post was showered with love and praise from fans and fellow showbiz stars.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 2 States actress will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in the lead. Besides, Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited drama Brahmastra starring Alia and Ranbir Kapoor is also waiting for the release.

Her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali forGangubai Kathiawadi is also among the most anticipated movies.