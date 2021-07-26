Home > Bollywood Akshay Kumar sends salutations to armed forces in heartfelt note Zainab Nasir | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Akshay Kumar sends salutations to armed forces in heartfelt note

Bollywood actor Akshay kumar spared a moment to remember the brave hearted soldiers who laid their lives to rest for their motherland in a recent tweet.



India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, every year to pay tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in 1999 Kargil war at the line of duty, twenty-two years ago.

Taking to Twitter, the Kesari actor wrote, “Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Aap hain toh hum hain.”





He further added, “We Indian citizens, are safe in our homes, only because of the soldiers who stand guard #KargilVijayDiwas.”

His fans and followers also joined in with heartfelt comments on the appreciation post.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has had quite an interesting journey with a share of ups and downs.

Apart from action and comedy films, Akshay Kumar has also ventured into films laced with nationalism, patriotism, and a movie that conveys an important social message, thus paving way for success.