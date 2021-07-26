Home > Bollywood Kangana Ranaut credits Bombay HC for dismissing Javed Akhtar's plea Zainab Nasir | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Kangana Ranaut credits Bombay HC for dismissing Javed Akhtar's plea

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude as the Bombay High court rejected Javed Akhtar’s plea against her passport renewal.



The Mumbai court had declined Javed’s intervention application that he had filed against Kangana for misleading the court.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a piece of information highlighting the new developments made in the case. She wrote, "Movie mafia trying to prove there is no harassment of any outsider at all by openly and shamelessly harassing an outside ..... Thank you Bombay HC."

It was claimed that Kangana’s passport renewal case had been declined by the authorities in Mumbai on the basis of sedition due to which she had to shift her request to the Bombay court.

The reason for the denial was that an FIR was filed against her by the Bandra police.

Kangana’s fight for her passport renewal had been hard as she suffered innumerable rejections and obstacles, especially at a time when she had to be in Europe for the shoot of her action film Dhaakad.

The Bombay court had also not been easy on her as at first it denied her application for being unclear, after which they re-scheduled a hearing for a later date.

However, Kangana’s fight paid off as by the end of June she received a fresh passport and embarked on her trip to Europe for the shoot.



