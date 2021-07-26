Home > Bollywood ‘Mimi’: Kriti Sanon’s premature release of film due to pirated online leaks Zainab Nasir | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi released four days prior to the expected release date due to the repeated issues of copyright infringement on other pirated websites.



The copies of film Mimi were found in full HD and 4K as well as Telegram on Monday.

According to reports obtained by Indianexpress.com, the producer of the movie Dinesh Vijan on an Instagram live session revealed how the early release of the film seemed to be a birthday gift for Kriti who will celebrate her birthday on July 27.

In the video Dinesh said, “Like babies are born premature, our film can also come early.”

In the film, Kriti will essay the role of a surrogate on behalf of an international couple after the whopping offer of INR 20 Lakhs in return for carrying the baby.

For those unversed, Mimi is the remake version of Mala Ai Vhhaychy.

It was claimed that Kriti had gained 15 kilos for the film.

According to PTI, Kriti said, "It’s not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress."