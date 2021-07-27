Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon was thought to be 'possessed' on the sets of Raabta: Here's why Web Desk | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was once mistaken to be possessed on the sets of her movie Raabta.

The star, who worked alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film, revealed how she use to scream her lungs out before a take

Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2017, Kriti revealed:

"In Raabta, we were in a mansion and there was an intense scene between me and Jim [Sarbh]. Just before the take, every time, I used to scream my lungs out. It releases a lot of energy and makes me get into the zone, both physically and mentally. It was funny because Dinoo (director Dinesh Vijan) told me later that the crew thought I was possessed.”

“For me, I think of what the character must be feeling before a scene and in that moment. For intense scenes, depending on the scene, I sometimes just walk really fast or listen to a particular song that puts me in that zone," she added.

Meanwhile, Kriti is currently enjoying the release of her film, Mimi. The movie, that was about to officially stream on Jio Cinema on July 30, released four days earlier due to distribution of pirated copies last week.