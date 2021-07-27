Home > Bollywood Saif Ali Khan responds to starring with Taimur in Baby's Day Out remake Web Desk | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Saif Ali Khan responds to starring with Taimur in Baby's Day Out remake

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is reacting to working with son Taimur Ali Khan.

In his recent appearance on Feet Up With The Stars, Saif read comments from fans where one requested him to act in the remake of Baby's Day Out with four-year-old son.

Saif is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Really want to see him and Taimur in a Baby’s Day Out remake.”

Responding to the request, Saif said that working with Taimur would be a tiresome deal.

“It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together,” he said.