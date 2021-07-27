Why Sharmila Tagore loved daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor in 'Fevicol se?'

Why Sharmila Tagore loved daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'Fevicol se?'

Kareena Kapoor once revealed that veteran actress and mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, appreciates her on glamorous roles.

Speaking to a media outlet in 2015, Kareena, who married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, says that Tagore loved her in Fevicol Se.

"She (Sharmila Tagore) likes me in glamorous parts. She liked me in ‘Fevicol’ song (the item song in `Dabangg 2′). She loves song and dance, so she always says that I should look sexy and glamorous. I think that is a compliment, as even after marriage looking glamorous… I like it."

Dubbing Tagore as her inspiration, Kareena also touched on his unconventional bond with the star.

Kareena had also called her an inspiration. "She is my inspiration as she continued her career despite getting married and having children. She worked with biggest superstars and filmmakers. It is important for me to do that. She will always be my inspiration to have a career and family together," Kareena said.