Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 4’ is in the pipeline, says Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan appeared in an interview and shared an update on Dabangg 4. He revealed that he will plan about the film when Salman Khan gets free from other commitments.

The director said, “Dabangg 4 is in the pipeline. Salman and I have discussed it. Sometimes we both ideate on our own– like if he is already thinking of something and so have I. Then we both sit and decide how much we can incorporate each other’s ideas and then once we have a basic idea of what we want to do, the writer comes on board and we give him time to write it.”

He continued, “Then he comes back, we make some changes. If a director is on board, he gives his inputs and how he would see it. That’s how it works so it’s a very combined effort as to how things go.”

Arbaaz opened about directing fourth part, he said, “I would love to direct it but let’s see. Right now, there is so much backlog of his (Salman) films, people who have met Salman and discussed subjects with him and he may have made certain commitments to. We will think about Dabangg 4 and plan it when Salman is free from his commitments.”