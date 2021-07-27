Home > Bollywood Kangana Ranaut’s incredible physical transformation from ‘Thalaivi’ to ‘Dhaakad’ stuns netizens Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kangana Ranaut’s incredible physical transformation from ‘Thalaivi’ to ‘Dhaakad’ stuns netizens

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut is currently in Budapest, where she is busy shooting her upcoming action-packed film, titled Dhaakad.

While the actress has been shooting back-to-back projects, she recently wrapped up her forthcoming political drama Thalaivi a while ago.

For the shooting of both projects, Thalaivi and Dhaakad, the Tanu Weds Manu star has undergone major physical transformation.

For Thalaivi Kangana had to put on 20kg weight to embody the late CM Jayalalithaa, while in Dhakkad,she will be essaying the role of a fighter. For the demanding roles, the actress underwent major work and gave it her to get into the skin of the character.

Sharing a glimpse into her shocking transformations, the Manikarnika star shared a photo collage of her two worlds and called it a "journey like no other."





Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared her Tuesday Transformation look and posted two pictures. In one of the photo, she can be seen looking healthier and chubby, donning a gold costume. While in other snap, the actress can be seen sporting some serious action gear and flaunting her fit physique.

Sharing the pictures, the Gangster girl thanked the costume designers for both the films. Designer Neeta Lulla, who has earlier done Kangana's costumes for Manikarnika, has reunited with her for Thalaivi. Whereas, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma has done the costumes for Dhaakad.

She captioned the post, "Journey like no other…#Thalaivi #Dhaakad Special mention to two visionaries and geniuses neeta_lulla mrsheetalsharma."

For the unversed, in Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of late politician J. Jayalalithaa, and Dhaakad will showcase the action side of Kangana via her fictional role of Agent Agni.