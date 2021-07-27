Home > Bollywood Kubbra Sait says she got international project completely on merit Sakina Mehdi | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kubbra Sait says she got international project completely on merit

Indian actress Kubbra Sait sat down for an interview and talked about her international debut with the show titled Foundation.

While talking about the show, Sait said “This is my first interview where I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, this girl has gone to Hollywood!’ Otherwise I was talking about it with the same excitement in my intimate circle. When I saw myself in the teaser, I just went like, ‘I am here’, it kind of sealed the deal for me, to see myself on this kind of a show.”

The actor added, “It’s incredible when you get something based on purely merit, and not entirely crediting it to luck. Of course, luck played a very small part in it, for my casting agent to recognize that I may be able to do it, the creators seeing a brown person from the East, and thinking I may be able to play a character on screen in the West.”

She concluded, “Every audition of mine was progressively good, I think that whole journey put together as a whole was excellent.”