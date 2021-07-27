Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon enjoys surprise festivities for her 31st birthday at Maddock Films' office Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kriti Sanon enjoys surprise festivities for her 31st birthday at Maddock Films' office

Bollywood’s gorgeous and talented star Kriti Sanon turned a year older today as she marked her 31st birthday on July. 27.

The actress, who made her successful Bollywood debut with 2014 release Heropanti, has been enjoying the success of her latest released film, Mimi, which is released yesterday (July 26) and it has been receiving good reviews from critics.

Kriti celebrated her surprise birthday party with the paparazzi at Maddock Films' office in Khar. She also received wishes and lots of love from her fans and colleagues. Many Bollywood celebs wished the actress on her special day.

Moreover, Kriti has been receiving praise for her performance in Mimi. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a lead role. It is directed by Laxman Uteka.

Mimi has released four days prior to its scheduled release date because of getting leaked online. The film was slated to stream on Netflix starting July 30. However, it seems that the makers decided to advance the release as the film was leaked on pirated websites.