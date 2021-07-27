Home > Bollywood I saw a lot more successful films in South than in Bollywood: Tamannaah Bhatia Sakina Mehdi | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia sat down for an interview and shared her thoughts about both Bollywood and South film industry.

Bhatia said, “I saw a lot more successful films in the south and it just is very simple. The industries work in exactly the same fashion. There is no difference in the work. At the end, wherever you get success that place accepts you a lot more right?”

The Entertainment actor added, “I feel I got that in and received that kind of love and fan following in the south and I aspire that the kind of work I am doing I will be able to reach out and continue to reach out to a more pan-India and hopefully global audience.”