Alia Bhatt seems to be obsessed with her tie-dye summer wardrobe Eesha Iftikhar | July 27, 2021

Alia Bhatt is living the hot girl summer dream.

Like most fashion trends from the past making comebacks, tie-dye is back as well and Bollywood divas are obsessed with it. The vibrant and neon-colored shirts have taken the internet by storm in 2021 and superstar Alia Bhatt is in love with them.

She recently demonstrated not one but two different ways to flaunt tie-dye outfits like a pro. Alia has fully embraced the 90s fashion vibes this summer as she rocks her denim shorts everywhere she goes. She recently styled herself in a bright blue tie-dye tee and paired it with gold hoops and a messy hair bun to complete the perfect laid-back look for a sunny day.

On another occasion, the Raazi actress found a new way to rock her tie-dye t-shirt with a pair of matching pink flared pants. She completed the look with a cross-body bag, transparent heels, and an embellished mask. The entire attire screamed mid-summer vibes.

This is not all. It seems like all Alia is planning to wear this summer is tie-dye, baggy styles tees and no one is complaining because they look gorgeous on her! Here are some of her other looks:



