Home > Bollywood Arbaaz Khan talks about 'cons' of being in Salman Khan's shadow Eleen Bukhari | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Arbaaz Khan opened up about living in the shadows of his superstar brother Salman Khan, who is known for his blockbuster movies in Bollywood.

When talking about being Salman’s brother, Arbaaz was asked if there are any “cons” to it. In response to the question, Arbaaz answered negatively and said that he chose to be in the same profession as his brother.

"I don't think there is any disadvantage to being a brother to a star like Salman Khan, realistically, what would there be?” Arbaaz told Pinkvillla. “It's very easy to turn around and say the expectations are very high, but I chose this profession. It wasn't thrust upon me; I chose to be in a profession where my father is Salim Khan and my brother is Salman Khan."

Arbaaz and Salman are the sons of screenwriter Salim Khan. They have one more brother, Sohail, and two sisters, Arpita and Alvira. Arbaaz touched on the topic of coming from a family of talented individuals and said that his struggles are not anyone’s fault.

He continued, "It's not their lookout or their worry to see what pressures I go through. And it's not even my concern to worry about what people think in terms of comparisons. I'm fighting my own wars, I've got my own journey.”

Arbaaz also added that his success and failures are his responsibility and he will not choose the easy way by using excuses and blaming other people for it.

“Maybe in terms of popularity or in terms of star-status I've not reached the status of, say, a Salman Khan, but I'm on my way, I'm getting there, I enjoy what I do. I don't have any pressures, and I don't look at it as a negative thing,” he added.