Kriti Sanon says her male friends believe Tiger Shroff should be paid more Eesha Iftikhar | July 27, 2021

Actress Kriti Sanon touched on the topic of pay disparity based on gender in Bollywood and revealed that her own male friends are of the opinion that her co-star Tiger Shroff should be paid more because he draws more audience to the theatres.

Kriti and Tiger made their debut in Bollywood by bagging a role in Heropanti. In one of her recent interviews with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said that the pay gap in itself may not be the biggest problem. However, the gap is larger than it should be. She also said that men don’t have to do “male-centric” films to prove their worth, while have to bag “female-centric” films if they want to prove that can make a film successful on their own. Expanding upon it, Kriti said:

"I kind of feel that as much as it is unfair, the difference is not the problem, the difference is a lot and that’s the problem. But, having said that, I do believe that your remuneration should be proportional to the amount of audience that you are able to pull into the theatre by yourself. My point is that a man doesn’t have to do it by doing a male-centric film, but sometimes a female has to prove it by doing a female-centric film and say that this is the audience that she has pulled in.”

“So that little difference is always there. It doesn’t matter how many films you’ve done, it doesn’t matter what your role is in the film, how much of an audience you have as an actor should decide your remuneration," she added.