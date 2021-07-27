Sonu Sood urges public to support white-collar workers

Actor and activist Sonu Sood expressed the dire need to support local, small businesses because they serve as a backbone of the country, showcased in a recent video.



In a recent IG video, Sonu was spotted making rotis at a dhaba, besides having sold eggs and bread on a bicycle and acting as a milkman, to commend the efforts of those who earn their living through meagre means.

In a chat with IANS, Sonu said, “Small businesses are the basic backbone of our country. I have always tried to promote small businesses as they need support. Many small businesses are unable to sustain their daily livelihood. I try and help them out whenever I get to see someone put in their hard work and trying to make an honest day's living out of it."

He continued, "I come from a very small town and I know how hard these people work in order to make their small businesses successful. By pushing them forward, we can help the nation's economy, as these small businesses are grass root level companies and work out of the rural heartlands of the country. So it always feels good to help them out.”

Apart from sharing informative posts to spread awareness, Sonu has also played an active role in aiding COVID patients who were suffering due to lack of oxygen.







