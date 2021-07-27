Home > Bollywood Mom-to-be Evelyn Sharma flaunts baby bump in adorable click Zainab Nasir | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Evelyn Sharma set to welcome parenthood

Actress Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram to flaunt her baby bump as she is all set to welcome parenthood.



Evelyn announced the good news on her social media handle.

In recent pictures, Evelyn was spotted caressing her baby bump and captioned it, “No time for posing! Starting to feel the kicks.”

She was clad in a casual outfit, blue jeans and a white floral top with hair styled casually.

Fans and friends showered her with love and good wishes.





To those unversed, Evelyn is married to Tushaan Bhindi. They tied the knot on May 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia.

On July 15, the couple celebrated their 2 month wedding anniversary.

Evelyn has worked in various movies including Main Tera Hero, Yaariyan and many others.

