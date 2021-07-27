Home > Bollywood Guru Randhawa gears up for his acting debut: ‘I’m excited to explore new horizons’ Zainab Nasir | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Guru Randhawa gears up for his acting debut: ‘I’m excited to explore new horizons’

Singer Guru Randhawa broke the news of his acting debut, leaving fans excited.



The film in which Guru will make his Bollywood debut will be produced under the banner of Endemol Shine India.

The film is a musical based on a young musician who started his career anonymously only to reach the heights of fame and fortune.

In a chat with Indian Express, Guru Randhawa revealed, “I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent. I’m grateful for Endemol Shine India to believe in my vision as trying something new always comes with a set of challenges and I’m super thrilled to put in all my hard work into it this dream project. I can’t wait to take my fans on this exciting journey with me and I’m sure it will surprise them beyond bounds.”

The 29-year-old singer has entertained the audience through his mesmerizing voice in popular soundtracks such as Nach Meri Rani, High Rated Gabru, Patola, IshaareTere and many others.