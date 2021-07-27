Home > Bollywood Katrina Kaif gives major fitness goals in latest video Zainab Nasir | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Katrina Kaif shared her hardcore workout regime in a video clip which she shared on social media as a tribute to her trainers who always keep her motivated through the fitness journey.



Her workout clips instantly went viral as fans loved to see her passion in keeping herself fit.

In the video, Katrina warmed up and went from stretching to kickboxing.

Taking to her IG reel, Katrina posted a series of clips along with a caption, "#work………….actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me, learning something new everyday."

The lyrics of the music in the background added to the motivation, as the words rendered were, "you want to know how I get away with everything? I work from Monday to Friday, Friday to Sunday!"

Apart from being a gym freak, Katrina is also an amazing actress and a skilled dancer.







