Home > Bollywood What was Ayushmann Khurana's alternate career if he failed in Bollywood? Web Desk | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

What was Ayushmann Khurana's alternate career if he failed in Bollywood?

Ayushmann Khurana is reflecting on his career prospects if he had failed in Bollywood.

Speaking with actor Arbaaz Khan on his talk show Pinch, Ayushmann said that after his three films flopped back to back, he had decided to move back to Chandigarh to sing and dance at birthday parties.

The conversation began when Arbaaz asked the Andhadhun star why did he write a book,Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood, so early during his career.

"After my first film, I starred in three back-to-back flops. People had written me off, and I was ready to move back to Chandigarh. I was going through a phase where I had time on my hands to write a book, so I wrote it," recalled Ayushmann.

He continued, "But now I'm at a stage where I don't have time to write a book, and work is also going well. Nothing was working out at that time. I had to do something to make it work. I had a band, named Ayushmann Bhava; I used to do concerts. I thought even if my films don't work, I could sing at birthdays, I'd dance, I'd entertain people somehow, I'd write a book. I was thinking of all the things I could do if my films don't work. You just need to make it work somehow, that's an artist's job."