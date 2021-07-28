Home > Bollywood Mimi's director says he was 'hurt' when the film leaked online Web Desk | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mimi's director says he was 'hurt' when the film leaked online

Mimi's director Laxman Utekar is touching on his reaction when the film leaked online, four days before its official release.

Speaking with Mid-Day, the director touched on that he, alongside with actor Kriti Sanon and the rest of cast and crew "were hurt" to see it happening.

"I feel hurt because we worked hard on the film. It took us two years to make Mimi. We waited long for the theatres to open, but the situation compelled us to release it on OTT. We were satisfied with the fact that it will be watched by the audience, [no matter the medium]. After what happened on Monday, we were stunned. It makes us wonder if we could have been more careful."



As damage control, the movie, which was scheduled to release on July 30, officially premiered on Netflix and Jio Cinema four days earlier.

“We weren’t impacted by piracy [commercially] because the film was released officially after all," he said.

