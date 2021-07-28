Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon calls out 'insensitive' behavior of paparazzi during Dilip Kumar's funeral Eesha Iftikhar | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Kriti Sanon did not appreciate the unprofessional behavior of the paparazzi at the funeral of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She shared that she came across many videos, in which the paparazzi were being “insensitive” while covering the funeral and said that 'they were talking so badly', laughing and bellowing at each other.

Kriti took to her Instagram story to pen down how she feels about this entire ordeal and made a “humble request” from the paparazzi and media channels to take a step back and respect the friends and family of the late person. While talking to a leading daily, Kriti said:

“I was angry when I saw those videos. It was horrible. Firstly, I don't think there's any need to cover funerals. That is a very personal thing. If tomorrow, you're going through a loss, your family would not want it to flash everywhere. And why do people want to see that part of it, let it be private. And secondly, even if you are covering, why are you talking behind the camera, mute it. They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle, shouting each other to get aside. It was really bad to see that. It is very insensitive (sic).”

"I know that there's demand for information constantly. But that doesn't mean that we leave our sensitivity and our human side and just do anything and everything,” Kriti added, with a hope that people might listen to her and change things for the better.