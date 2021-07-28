Home > Bollywood Huma Qureshi urges people to take full precautions while going back to work Eesha Iftikhar | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Huma Qureshi is ready to go back to work.

After months of life coming to halt, the film industry in India is slowly going back to normal. According to actress Huma Qureshi, there is no other option but to take relevant and careful steps towards going back to work. She said that while staying in lockdown for a long time is not an option for many, it is essential for everyone to take extra care of themselves.

Huma who has worked on a number of projects during the pandemic, including her Hollywood debut Army of the Dead and web series, Maharani,said she “understands the important” of safety and added:

“Of course we’ve to go out, work and make a living. But one has to do it responsibly and respectfully maintaining our safety and the safety of others at the optimum.”

“I know it’s very frustrating because we thrive on social interactions, but one has to do that responsibly,” she emphasized.

The actress also touched on the topic of helping others and said that she is grateful the pandemic pushed her to think of others selflessly and use her platform to help those in need.

“I’m grateful about the more relevant work that I’ve been able to do. That gives me a lot of satisfaction. It has been a difficult two years but it’s not over yet. So, one has to try and see how one can make a difference.”

Huma is waiting for the release of her forthcoming film Bell Bottom.