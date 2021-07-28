Home > Bollywood Esha Deol reveals dad Dharmendra did not want her to pursue acting career Eesha Iftikhar | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Esha Deol opened up about her personal life and revealed that her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, was not supportive of her dreams to work in the film industry. She shared that her dad was “possessive and orthodox” and was of the opinion that “girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way.”

Despite her father’s lack of enthusiasm, Esha entered Bollywood and only recently made her production debut with the forthcoming movie Ek Duaa. She will also act in this movie, which will be directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee. Esha, along with her businessman-husband, Bharat Takhtani, will be backing the movie under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF).

During a conversation with Indian Express, Esha touched on the topic of gender roles and how girls and boys are treated differently. She said:

“I wouldn’t say that they have it tough. Yes, there is a different level of challenge and boys too have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way. That was what he must have felt, also knowing how our industry functions. All said and done, we managed and how!”

Esha’s mother, actor Hema Malini, also confessed last year on The Kapil Sharma Show that Dharmendra was strongly opposed to their daughter Esha entering the film industry.