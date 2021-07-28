Home > Bollywood Fans want Taimur Ali Khan to star in ‘Baby’s Day Out’ remake Sakina Mehdi | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Fans want Taimur Ali Khan to star in ‘Baby’s Day Out’ remake

During a television appearance, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan reacted to a fan’s suggestion about him working with his 4-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

The fan said, “Saif is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Really want to see him and Taimur in a Baby’s Day Out remake.”

Khan replied, “It would be so tiring to do a film with Tim [Taimur]. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’ after a while.”

He added, “It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together.”