Home > Bollywood

Fans want Taimur Ali Khan to star in ‘Baby’s Day Out’ remake

Sakina Mehdi|July 28, 2021
Share Next Story >>>
Fans want Taimur Ali Khan to star in ‘Baby’s Day Out’ remake

During a television appearance, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan reacted to a fan’s suggestion about him working with his 4-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

The fan said, “Saif is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Really want to see him and Taimur in a Baby’s Day Out remake.”

Khan replied, “It would be so tiring to do a film with Tim [Taimur]. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’ after a while.”

He added, “It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together.”

More From Bollywood

Failed to load data.
loading...
ERROR END