World Nature Conservation Day: Shraddha Kapoor’s details vegetarian journey

Actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrated two years of turning vegetarian on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day and the healthy impact this decision had on her life.



Taking to her IG handle, Shraddha shared a video clip expressing her love for animals and urged the public to choose compassion.

She captioned the video saying, “As we all celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, I wanted to share that I completed 2 years of being vegetarian on 21/7/21. I decided to turn vegetarian for my love for animals and our planet. It’s made me happier and healthier. Here's celebrating 2 years of making a personal choice to #ChooseCompassion. Compassion towards animals, the environment, and myself.”





This is not the first timeShraddha has spoken out about her eating choices.

She quite often shares captions like, “2 years of making more friends and eating none, 2 years of not inflicting pain and suffering in someone’s life just for a meal, 2 years of knowing that all animals deserve love from all of us. Live with compassion, eat with compassion.” (sic)