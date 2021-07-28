Jennifer Winget 'in high spirits' amid fight with COVID-19

Indian actress Jennifer Winget shared her experience with covid-19with fans and posted a selfie as reassurance.



Recently, Jennifer Winget broke the sad news to her fans in a post that she had contracted covid-19, but was lucky enough to have been asymptomatic.

Winget captioned the post saying, "Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard. But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be!"









The actress is currently in quarantine but cannot wait to get back on track and resume her shoots.

Winget is not such an active user of social media but amid her fight with the disease she shared a selfie with her fans in which she looked hopeful and in high spirits. She captioned the selfie, “Oh, hey there!” along with a sunflower emoticon.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget featured in a television show named Beyhadh 2,which is currently on hold due to the pandemic.



She had to begin shooting for her web show CODE M but the unfortunate news of contracting covid-19 took its toll on her schedule and work commitments.