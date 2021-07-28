Photos: Aishwarya Rai’s monochrome shoot goes viral

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently shared a peek into the monochrome photo of Aishwarya Rai from his calendar photoshoot, in which the actor has featured yearly for twenty-two years.



Aishwarya’s fans could not stop gushing over her latest look in the calendar and even Abhishek Bachchan featured in the shoot this time around.

As Dabboo shared the photo he penned it with a caption stating, "When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant AishwaryaRaiBachchan aishwaryaraibachchan_arbFor #dabbooratnanicalendar."

In the picture Aishwarya was clad in a grey trench coat, with her hair styled to perfection in loose curls.

From last year's feature, Aishwarya wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids... God Bless and Shine on Love always.” (sic)

On the work front, Aishwarya is currently shooting for her upcoming movie alongside Mani Ratnam and many others.





