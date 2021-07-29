Home > Bollywood Missing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings, shares cute snaps Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Missing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings, shares cute snaps

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has been missing her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor a lot since he has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming projects. While the 2 States starlet cannot help missing him, she decided on wearing his belongings.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Kalank actress shared a bunch of adorable snaps of herself donning the Sanju actor's cap, indicating to fans that she is away from him.

Bhatt also revealed the heart-warming reason behind stealing her boyfriend’s belongings as she captioned her post as, "When you miss him so you steal his belongings. (And make sure you take many selfies)."

The 28-year-old actress looked gorgeous as she sported Kapoor’s Palm Angels' cap, which she styled with a all black sweatshirt and black denim shorts.





As per the Indian media reported, the Raazi actress was spotted wearing the same outfit while attending work appointments outside the Dharma Productions’ office.

Earlier in 2017, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was spotted wearing the ‘High as your expectations’ cap, when he was clicked by the paps on Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Kapoor and Bhatt will soon be seen in Brahmastra. The Highway actress will also be seen in other films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani. While, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star’s upcoming films include Shamshera, Animal, the untitled Luv Ranjan film.