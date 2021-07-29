Home > Bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his backup plans if he failed at acting, ‘I could sing at birthdays’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has grabbed a lot of attention with his unconventional roles. The actor has created a niche with himself for choosing unique subjects for his films. However, after making promising debut with Vicky Donor, the actor’s consecutive films failed to do well at the box office.

Interestingly, the Badhai Ho actor has revealed his backup plan that if he failed to make a cut in Bollywood, he will move back to Chandigarh and say farewell to the film world forever.

The Andhadhunstar recently made his appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch and revealed that he had mentally prepared for failure after several flops. “After my first film, I starred in three back-to-back flops. People had written me off, and I was ready to move back to Chandigarh,” said Khurrana.

The 36-year-old actor added that nothing was working out for him at that time. “I had to do something to make it work. I had a band, named Ayushmann Bhava; I used to do concerts. I thought even if my films don't work, I could sing at birthdays, I'd dance, I'd entertain people somehow. I was going through a phase where I had time on my hands to write a book, so I wrote it. I was thinking of all the things I could do if my films don't work. You just need to make it work somehow, that's an artist's job."

The show host Arbaaz Khan read out some negative reviews of Ayushmann’s book, Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood, which came out in 2015. Some of the readers did not seem happy with the book as they pointed out that it was too early Ayushmann's career for him to write an autobiography.

On the work front, Ayushmann is now preparing for Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G, which will also star Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Doctor G will be his third collaboration with the Junglee Pictures production house after their immensely successful track record that includes Bareilly ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.