Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to fan's 'try in Bollywood' comment: 'Beautiful women can run businesses too' Eesha Iftikhar | July 29, 2021

Bollywood’s biggest B Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli recently reacted to a fan’s comment who suggested she should “try in Bollywood” because of her beauty and charm.

Navya took to her Instagram on Wednesday and posted a throwback photo of herself in loose pink tee with a set of matching pyjamas. Navya’s hair are loose in the picture and she posts with only a sunflower emoji in the caption.

Many fans reacted to the picture in the comment section, including photographer Rohan Shrestha, who wrote, "caption is awe inspiring,” to which Navya replied, "just like me.” Late Sridevi’s diva daughter Khushi Kapoor also commented, “love” with emojis. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor also left red heart eye, red heart and sunflower emojis in the comment section.

However, Navya’s eyes fell on a comment by a fan who wrote, “U r beautiful , you should try in bollywood too." Navya responded to the comment and wrote, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too".

Coming from a family of legendary actors, the decision to not pursue her career in acting, and instead choosing to join her family business may have been hard for Navya, but it inspired many women under her post. One fan left a comment under Navya comment that read, “Run the world.”