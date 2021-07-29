Home > Bollywood 'Hungama 2' director Ratan Jain comes to Shilpa Shetty's defense amid Raj Kundra case Eesha Iftikhar | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Shilpa Shetty has also been receiving backlash for the crime her husband Raj Kundra committed. However the producer of her upcoming film Hungama 2 has her back through and through while she deals with this ordeal.

Ratan Jain came forward to support Shilpa and said there is no way she can be be partner of crime of Raj, who was allegedly accused of being involved in the production of obscene material. In an interview, Ratan said that he isn't sure how much Shilpa knows about her husband's dealings, but as far as he can deduce, she wouldn't be involved in such operations herself.

While talking to a leading daily, Ratan said: "As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can’t really say, how much did she really know about her husband's business, but I don't think she was involved in it.”

“Any family person should not do this kind of work and jitna main Shilpa ko jaanta hoon woh aisa kaam nahi karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this). But, having said that, one has to leave it to agencies that are investigating the case,” he added.

Ratan Jain and Shilpa Shetty have worked together before in Dhadkan and Hathyar.