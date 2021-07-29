Home > Bollywood Vidya Balan recalls ‘walking off her anger’ on facing repeated rejections Zainab Nasir | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Vidya Balan recalls ‘walking off her anger’ on facing repeated rejections

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan looked back at the time when she walked across Mumbai in scorching summer heat as she was in a fit of rage due to constant rejections.



She recalled that this incident happened only once as she was caught up in the heat of the moment.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vidya Balan said, "I did it once, I was really angry. And I walked from Marine Drive to Bandra in the scorching summer heat. I didn't even realise. I was just walking. Today I might do it for exercise, but that day I just did it because... I didn't know where I was going."

Vidya added, "Sometimes, when I'm not able to think straight, I find that walking really clears my mind. That day, I don't even think I realised I was walking. I wasn't thirsty, I wasn't hungry, I was just angry. And I just kept walking till I realised, 'Oh my God, I've reached Bandra'."

When investigated about the repeated rejections being true, she revealed, “Maybe I was not ready for success and I was instead being prepared for it, Sometimes I was referred to as a jinxed person, braving unsavoury comments about my appearance that crushed my self esteem.”

She concluded, “But the next morning, I would wake up feeling like… I think the sunrise was enough to give me hope. If I have made it to another sunrise, I knew that it meant I have another chance. So, I think it didn’t matter what I was going through. I always had that optimism and I have to say thank you to my parents for that.”