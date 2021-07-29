Home > Bollywood ‘Shershaah’: Kiara Advani reveals her experience of bringing to life film on Kargil War Zainab Nasir | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Shershaah’: Kiara Advani reveals her experience of bringing to life film on Kargil War

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani opened up on how she had limited information regarding the Kargil War before she started shooting for the film Shershaah and detailed her experience in a recent interview.



Film Shershaah is a biopic based on the heroic story of a brave Indian soldier who gave his life for his motherland.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kiara said, "Being part of a biopic involves tracing and knowing in detail, lives that have been lived. The people in his life, who become an integral part of his life."

She further added, "I must have a been 6 or 7-year-old during the Kargil War. My information was limited. I did not know as much as I do today, after being a part of the film."

Kiara continued, "There is immense gratitude for the Indian Army and this story is something you are proud of. You want generations who come after to know about it. You want them to get inspired. The story, apart from being very overwhelming is, his passion and love, everything inspires you."

Film Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra who essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra alongside Kiara Advani, who essayed the role of Vikram’s wife, lived the life of a widow after his death in the Kargil war of 1999.