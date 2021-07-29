Home > Bollywood Aditya Roy Kapur rises up for yet another challenge in new remake Zainab Nasir | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Aditya Roy Kapur rises up for yet another challenge in new remake

Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur expressed his excitement for being chosen to play the lead in a Bollywood remake of a Tamil film.



Aditya had bagged a big project and was all set to play the main role in the Bollywood remake version of the Tamil action film named Thadam. The role was essayed by Arun Vijay in the film’s original version.

The movie is based on true events, and is yet to be titled, and is produced by Bhushan kumar and Murad Khetani.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Aditya Roy Kapur said, “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”

Meanwhile the producer opened up regarding his decision to cast Aditya in the movie. He said, “Aditya has been doing great work and his image as an action hero is being highly appreciated. Since our movie needed a strong personality like his, we reached out to him and he instantly agreed to come on board.’’

The film is slated to release in September.