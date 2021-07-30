Home > Bollywood Sanjay Dutt thanks fans for sending love on his birthday in a heartfelt note Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sanjay Dutt thanks fans for sending love on his birthday in a heartfelt note

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned a year older on Thursday, July 29. The actor celebrated his 62nd birthday with his family in California. Wishing the superstar on his big day, the Agneepath famed actor’s fans took to his social media accounts and shared love filled messages from across the world.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor thanked his fans and friends for showering love on him, saying ‘I feel so blessed to have you all in my life’.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Kalank star said that he is blessed to have all the love and praise from his fans and friends.“I just wanted to take a moment and thank each one of you for showering me with so much love and appreciation on my birthday.”

“I feel so blessed to have you all in my life. A special thanks to my fans who made my day so special with all the overwhelming wishes,” he concluded with love.

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in film KGF: Chapter 2. The makers of the film unveiled a special poster of the KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Sanjay as Adheera on his birthday.

On the occasion, his family, friends and B Town fellow star took to social media to wish the PK star. Sanjay’s sister, former politician Priya Dutt shared a heartfelt note on her brother’s special day. She shared a video collage of rare throwback pictures of Sanjay and his family.

Sanjay’s wife Manayatta wished him a day full of “happy moments”. Sharing a photo of herself and Sanjay. The Luck actor’s daughter Trishala also shared glimpses of her special arrangements for her dad’s birthday on her Instagram stories.



