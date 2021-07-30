Home > Bollywood Nora Fatehi celebrates 30m Instagram followers mark, shares sizzling new snaps Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Nora Fatehi celebrates 30m Instagram followers mark, shares sizzling new snaps

Bollywood’s sensational dancer and actress Nora Fatehi never fails to keep her fans and followers entertained on social media. Being an social media user, the Saki Saki famed girl has hit the 30 Million mark on Instagram.

Celebrating the big target achieved on the photo-and-video sharing platform, the Batla House actress shared a bunch of her sizzling pictures which are setting the internet on fire. She captioned the post: "30 million. We on fiyaaa. Locomotion, we causing a comotion. Love you guys. Let's gooooo."





In the shared pictures, the Street Dancer starlet can be seen posing at the beach. She donned a co-ord animal print top and skirt set.

Nora's animal print bodycon bralette and the skirt, from a label called Jenn, grabbed massive attention on the platform.

The 29-year-old star completed her look with pair of statement-making gold hoop earrings. She left her locks open in a side parting. For the glam touch, she chose nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, beaming highlighter and sleek eyeliner.

Recently, Nora has been winning the internet with her recently released song Zaalima Coca Cola from her upcoming film.