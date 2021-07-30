Home > Bollywood Sonam Kapoor shares adorable birthday wish to Anand Ahuja, call him ‘best partner, lover’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sonam Kapoor shares adorable birthday wish to Anand Ahuja, call him ‘best partner, lover’

Bollywood fashion dive Sonam Kapoor never misses out on any opportunity to express her love for her husband Anand Ahuja on social media.

On Thursday, the Raanjhna starlet posted an adorable picture of herself with her hubby to wish him on his birthday. In the picture, Sonam can be seen wrapping her arms around to the love of her life.

She opted for a floral Bardot dress, while Anand wore a formal look, with a white turtleneck shirt. As she hugged him, she also penned down a heartfelt note, in which she called him the ‘light of (her) life.’





The Neerja star wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomenal anandahuja,” Sonam wrote in an Instagram post. Anand replied, “My beautiful.. love you! sonamkapoor.”

After Sonam’s special and love-filled wish, Anand made the occasion more special as he gifted his wife a gorgeous necklace. He also took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of Sonam trying to wear a double-layered necklace in the pictures. The second picture had Sonam casually smiling and not facing the camera. He wrote “sonamkapoor day with a laughter emoticon.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony, with their friends and family members in attendance. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Sonam was last seen in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.