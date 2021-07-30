Home > Bollywood Anupam Kher remembers playing the role of Hema Malini’s father at 33 Eesha Iftikhar | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Veteran actor Anupam Kher jogged down the memory lane and recalled the shooting for his movie Vijay, which was directed by Yash Chopra. Anupam revealed that he was merely a 33-year-old actor then but had to play the role of Hema Mailini’s father in the film, who is 7 years older than Anupam. He also played the father-in-law of Rajesh Khanna’s character.

Anupam, who is avid user of Twitter, posted a shot clip from Vijay on his account and shared that back in his college days, he had to wait many hours to get Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna’s autograph. But fate had something more in store for him because he got the chance to eventually work with them in the film.

“I was 33 when I played dreamgirlhema Ji’s father & #RajeshKhanna Ji’s father-in-law in #Vijay. And I was in college when I waited for hrs to get their autograph. They were shooting in Shimla for #HameinTumsePyarKitna. Don’t miss me saying a cheesy dialogue! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai,” he wrote along with the video.

Anupam received heaps of appreciation in the comment section. However, one fan reminded him that it wasn’t just this film, but he also played the role of much older character in another film. The fan wrote:

“AnupamPKher sir sirf vijay hi nhi, saransh me (not just in Vijay but also in Saaransh) you played an aged man’s role when you were so young....This proves that you are a versatile actor!”