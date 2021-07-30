Home > Bollywood Deepika Padukone shares BTS photo from her shoot for Shakun Batra’s next film Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Deepika Padukone shares BTS photo from her shoot for Shakun Batra’s next film

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is an avid social media user. The actress keeps on updating her fans and followers about her work schedules and beautiful moments spent with family and friends.

On Thursday, the Piku star shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her shooting on the sets of director Shakun Batra’s upcoming film. Playing it smart, she urged her followers to maintain silence as she captioned the post as, “Shh…Work in progress.”

The picture credit goes to filmmaker Karan Kapoor as Deepika mentioned his name in her post. In the photo, the Ram Leela starlet can be seen sitting at a table reading. She was dressed casually, in a hoodie and pants, with her hair tied up in a bun. Shakun was also seen in the frame.

The Padmaavat star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun’s film. Moreover, Deepika has an interesting line-up of films, including Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite her husband Ranveer Singh.

She also got Pathan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s acting comeback and Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan. She will also star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern.