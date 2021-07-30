Home > Bollywood Alaya F opens up on her wish to try Chandigarh’s street food amid shoot for ‘U Turn’ Zainab Nasir | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Alaya F opens up on her wish to try Chandigarh’s street food amid shoot for ‘U Turn’

Actress Alaya F expressed excitement on exploring street food in Chandigarh amid shooting for her film.



For those unversed, Alaya F is in Chandigarh for the shoot of the upcoming Hindi remake version of 2018 Kannada thriller named U Turn starring Shraddha Srinath in lead role.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Alaya F said, "I've been in Chandigarh for almost a month now, due to the restrictions we are trying to make the best out of the time we are getting to shoot here, which results in a very packed day.”

She added, "However I'm super excited to be in the city and once we wrap our schedule here I'd love to explore the streets because I have heard a lot about it and try the local vegetarian food like the famous CholeKulche, Gol Gappe, Lassi and explore more vegetarian variety that Chandigarh has to offer since I've recently turned vegetarian.”







