Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recalled the time when Raj Kundra had proposed to her with a ‘small’ 5 carat diamond ring in a recent interview.



Shilpa Shetty had frequently opened up on her love story, how they met and how it blossomed.

In an interview with The Love Laugh Live show, Shilpa said, “I was in Paris for the Karl Lagerfeld show. Raj flew down and proposed to me. He had booked out the whole banqueting hall at the Grand. A bit OTT. He had these violinists playing. He conned me into it. He told me, ‘We’re having lunch at a friend’s place, so just dress up well.’ My sister told me to wear red, so it was already planned. He had told me from Mumbai that we will be going to this really cool place but I had no clue. He had already asked my parents."

She further added, “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then. He knew that I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower. I have shot in Paris, I have shot beneath the Eiffel Tower, but I had decided that I would go up only with the man I end up with.”