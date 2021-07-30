Mallika Sherawat shares memorable moments from Paris

Mallika Sherawat cherish memorable moments in Paris

Actress Mallika Sherawat shared a sneak peek from her trip to Paris in the form of a photo album on Instagram.



Mallika is currently on a vacation and is treating fans with her pictures from the Parisian gateway.

Taking to Instagram, Mallika was spotted posing on a brick road next to river Seine with a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. She wrote, "Summering in the city of love Paris."









Next, she posted pictures from a cafe and made a video clip from a French building with beautiful artwork on the walls leading to a spiral staircase.









The actress also visited the Indian embassy in Paris and captioned it, "Thank you indiainfrance&Mr Ambassador His Excellency Jawed Asraf for a great cultural evening at the embassy residence Jai Hind.”





Mallika has been residing in Los Angeles, California since a very long time in a rented house and often gives her fans a glimpse into her lifestyle.