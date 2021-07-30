Home > Bollywood Have a look at Swara Bhasker's favourite spot in her renovated house Zainab Nasir | July 30, 2021 Share

Have a look at Swara Bhasker's favourite spot in her renovated house

Actress Swara Bhasker gave fans a glimpse into the favourite corner of her newly remodelled house as she shared pictures on Instagram.



Swara Bhasker has shifted back to her house which was undergoing renovation for the past two and a half years.

The library seemed to be Swara’s favourite corner.

Taking to twitter, Swara shared photos of her book collection from the library and captioned it, “Moving back to my new ‘old house’... Obviously, the first thing to be unpacked & set up are my books on this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here’s a peek at what all literature, philosophy, non-fiction & self-help I’ve got on my reading list!”





A month ago, she gave a glance into her under renovation home and asked fans for their input.

Swara’s living room consisted of a sliding wooden door with a beautiful view of the greenery outside. She also shared a glimpse of the open concept kitchen and makeup room.



