Actor Meezaan, who is the son of veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi and grandson of late actor Jagdeep, opened up about his struggles as a new actor and cleared out the misconceptions that his career in acting is easy due to the esteemed name of his family.

Meezaan revealed that opportunities are not handed over to him in a nice and easy way, but he has to work extremely hard to get what he wants. He also said that he tries his level best to tune out the negative comments because others don’t know about the struggles he has to face.

Recently, Meezan was seen in his second film Hungama 2 that also features Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Pranitha Subhash. He made his Bollywood debut with Malaal in 2019.

During a conversation with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Meezaan said in Hindi, “There is always that judgment from people, those comments do come, especially in today’s day and age, when ‘nepotism’ has become such a huge issue. But I don’t let it affect me in any way because I know at the end of the day what problems I face and how I am just trying to make my way through. People don’t understand the reality of the situation.”

The actor also explained his father never took advantage of this dad’s name, and he doesn’t take advantage of Jaaved’s name. Both he and his dad worked hard to pave their path in the industry.

Meezan added, “He [Jaaved] had to work hard on his own, he had his own struggle. At the end of the day, if you don’t work hard, the audience can decide, based on your performance, whether they like you or not, whether you should get more work or not.”